‘CODA’ Opened Emilia Jones’s Eyes To A Whole New Language

The title of the movie CODA refers to the acronym for “child of deaf adult”; in the film, Emilia Jones plays a young woman who’s the only one in her family with hearing — both of her parents and her older brother are deaf. To communicate with the rest of her family, the character uses ASL (American Sign Language). That, of course, meant Jones had to learn ASL for the film. (It was especially important because the actors who play her parents and brother — Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant — are themselves deaf.) Over the course of her education and filming, Jones told us she developed a profound appreciation for the language itself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emilia Jones)