Playing Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein Had A Lot To Learn

Beanie Fieldstein as Monica Lewinsky. CR: Tina Thorpe/FX

Having been born in 1993, Beanie Feldstein was still a toddler when the Bill ClintonMonica Lewinsky scandal was brewing in Washington, DC. Now, Feldstein is playing Lewinski in Impeachment: American Crime Story, so she’s had to learn a lot of things about their affair that she was (obviously) unaware of at the time. Much of it, she says, has to do with Lewinsky herself, but she told us she also had to do a lot of research about the time period, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beanie Feldstein)

 Impeachment: American Crime Story airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.

