Playing Monica Lewinsky, Beanie Feldstein Had A Lot To Learn

Having been born in 1993, Beanie Feldstein was still a toddler when the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal was brewing in Washington, DC. Now, Feldstein is playing Lewinski in Impeachment: American Crime Story, so she’s had to learn a lot of things about their affair that she was (obviously) unaware of at the time. Much of it, she says, has to do with Lewinsky herself, but she told us she also had to do a lot of research about the time period, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beanie Feldstein)