No Jumping Required: Oscar Issac Became A Real ‘Card’ Shark

Spoiler alert: The Card Counter is not about the guy doing inventory at a Hallmark shop. No, it’s about a guy who knows when to hold ’em, knows when to fold ’em, knows when to walk away, and knows when to run. (But he’s also a man with a few other secrets.) So, how did star Oscar Issac do as a gambling man? In co-star Tiffany Haddish’s eyes, he looked totally professional, and she says she may have learned a few tricks from him herself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)
The Card Counter is now playing in theaters.