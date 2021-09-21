No Jumping Required: Oscar Isaac Became A Real ‘Card’ Shark

By Hollywood Outbreak

Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell in THE CARD COUNTER, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features / ©2021 Focus Features, LLC

Spoiler alert: The Card Counter is not about the guy doing inventory at a Hallmark shop. No, it’s about a guy who knows when to hold ’em, knows when to fold ’em, knows when to walk away, and knows when to run. (But he’s also a man with a few other secrets.) So, how did star Oscar Isaac do as a gambling man? In co-star Tiffany Haddish’s eyes, he looked totally professional, and she says she may have learned a few tricks from him herself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)

The Card Counter is now playing in theaters.

 

