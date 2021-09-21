How ‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy Found The Film’s Balance

If you’re putting together a list of this year’s $100 million-earning movies, there have been seven so far to cross that threshold. But if you subtract Marvel movies, sequels, or films based on Disney rides, that list shrinks to just one: Free Guy. So, how did an original new concept manage to crack that list? Director Shawn Levy says he worked hard to ensure that the film — much like the video game world in which it takes place — works on many different levels. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shawn Levy)