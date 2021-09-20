With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Role, Vanessa Lachey Wants To Be One Strong Wahine

Ten years ago, Vanessa Lachey had a guest-starring role on Hawaii Five-0. Now she’s back in the islands, but not as a tourist — she’s leading the ensemble cast of the latest NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. On the show, she’s the agent in charge of the Navy’s Pearl Harbor field office, overseeing a team of agents while also overseeing a pair of children. Looking at her role, she sees her character as someone who can hopefully be a good role model for women who want to be strong in both their professional and personal lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vanessa Lachey)