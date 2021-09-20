‘Virgin River’ Renewed For Two More Seasons On Netflix

VIRGIN RIVER (L to R) MARTIN HENDERSON as JACK SHERIDAN and ALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGE as MEL MONROE in episode 3010 of VIRGIN RIVER Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix has ordered 2 more seasons of the popular show, Virgin River. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, Virgin River tells the love story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories. Season 3 (launched on Netflix July 2021) left fans with more questions about the residents of this small town after a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.

