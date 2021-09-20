It’s Not Starbucks, But ‘The Voice’ Orders Up A Grande (Ariana)

The Voice has another newbie in its coaching lineup this season, as Ariana Grande becomes the show’s 17th coach. She joins John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and the granddaddy of all Voice coaches, Blake Shelton, for another season of competition and mentoring. Considering this is The Voice’s 21st season, Grande has had plenty of opportunities to watch the show in the past. She’s a fan, and that’s one of the reasons why she says she’s so excited to have been invited to sit in that chair. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ariana Grande)