From Stage To Screen, Ben Platt Knew Exactly How To Handle ‘Evan Hansen’

When Dear Evan Hansen premiered as a stage musical in 2015, it was with Ben Platt in the starring role. Back then, Platt was 21 years old — not far removed from the high school days he was portraying on stage. The new film, ironically enough, hits theaters on Platt’s 28th birthday. But even though he’s now aged into the Beverly Hills 90210 realm of overaged teenagers, he was a natural choice for the film because nobody knows the role as well as he does. Promoting the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, Platt — who’s done extensive work on both the stage and the screen — talked about the process of moving the Evan Hansen character into a new medium. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Platt)