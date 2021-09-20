For ‘Malignant,’ James Wan Wanted To Turn His Filmmaking Clock Back

Malignant is a throwback to the old days of Hollywood horror movies. Instead of relying on computer animation to augment the world he’d created on the screen, producer/writer/director James Wan looked at Malignant as an opportunity to return to his roots. So Wan, who initiated both the Saw and the Conjuring series, told us he approached the story and the script in a way that would let him shoot as many old-school practical effects as he possibly could. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Wan)