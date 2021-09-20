ABC Unveils ‘Grey’s Anatomy’/’Station 19’ Crossover Event Trailer

“Phoenix from the Flame” – Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial in the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
“Here Comes the Sun” – As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past on the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.