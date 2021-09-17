Tammy Faye Bakker Was the Role Jessica Chastain Absolutely Had To Play

From start to finish, The Eyes of Tammy Faye was a product of Jessica Chastain’s blood, sweat, and tears. Chastain herself acquired the film rights to Tammy Faye Bakker’s life story nine years ago and, as the film’s producer, shepherded it through production. And, of course, she’s also starring as Bakker in the film. Why was it so important for Chastain to go through this process? What is it about Bakker that fascinates her so much? Chastain talked to us about why she was so interested in making a film about her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Chastain)