Netflix Gets More ‘Yada Yada Yada’ With 180 Seinfeld Episodes

About SEINFELD:
Seinfeld is an American sitcom television series created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. It aired on NBC from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998, over nine seasons and 180 episodes. The show stars Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself and focused on his personal life with three of his friends — George Costanza (Jason Alexander), former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Seinfeld is set mostly in an apartment building in Manhattan’s Upper West Side in New York City. It has been described as “a show about nothing”, often focusing on the minutiae of daily life.