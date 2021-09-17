Jennifer Aniston: My Personal Life Should Be Off-Limits

In 1994, Friends catapulted 25-year-old Jennifer Aniston to superstardom; 10 years of Friends and her subsequent film and TV projects — including her current project, The Morning Show — have kept her in the limelight ever since. Of course, fame hasn’t always been the most comfortable thing for Aniston, since tabloids and gossip blogs have spent plenty of ink and electrons talking about her personal life. While she knows that kind of thing comes with the territory, that doesn’t mean she has to like it. And, in fact, she told us she gets pretty upset with the media’s fixation on her personal life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Aniston)