Clint Eastwood’s Time-Honored Trick To Making Great Movies

It was 50 years ago that Clint Eastwood made his directorial debut with the classic Play Misty for Me. Since then, he’s 39 more films and earned Best Director and/or Best Picture Oscar nominations for five of them. Clearly, the man knows what it takes to make a good movie. And he’s still doing it, even at the age of 91. He directed, produced, and stars in the new movie Cry Macho, playing a retired rodeo star. (For those of you keeping track, it’s the 18th movie he’s directed since 2000, when he turned 70 years old. Among major Hollywood directors, only Steven Soderbergh [26], Tyler Perry [21], and Woody Allen [20] have made more movies in that time.) What’s the secret to making a good film … at any age? Eastwood shared his secret with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clint Eastwood)

Cry Macho is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

