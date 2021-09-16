‘The Bodyguard’: Why Whitney Houston Wanted In

With plans in the works to remake 1992’s The Bodyguard, we’re reflecting back on the film and its star, the late Whitney Houston. The Bodyguard was Houston’s acting debut, and it was a huge worldwide success — not just in theaters, but also on the airwaves, as Houston’s cover of the Dolly Parton song I Will Always Love You stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 14 weeks, and the film’s soundtrack sold an astonishing 45 million copies. When we spoke to her many years ago, Houston recalled how she was personally recruited for the film and told us why she was so interested in taking the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)