Mariska Hargitay Continues ‘Epic’ Reunion With Christopher Meloni On ‘SVU’

Last season, Law & Order: SVU welcomed back one of its original stars, Christopher Meloni, for some guest-starring appearances in conjunction with the premiere of his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Now that SVU has begun its record-extending 23rd season, Meloni will continue to make occasional appearances on the show. For Mariska Hargitay, who’s been with the series from the very beginning, having her old friend back on the set has been a great experience, and she’s not only excited for herself, but also the show’s longtime fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)