Jake Gyllenhaal Has A Clear Conscience About His ‘Guilty’ Motives

Jake Gyllenhaal’s new film, The Guilty, is an American adaptation of a Danish film that first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018. Though it received little fanfare in the U.S. at the time, Gyllenhall was enthralled by the movie and acquired its rights. As the movie’s producer, he recruiter Training Day director Antoine Fuqua to shoot the new English-language version. Gyllenhaal during a press event at the Toronto Film Festival he about his passion for the project and how he got Fuqua involved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)
The Guilty premieres October 1 on Netflix.