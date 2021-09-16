Getting ‘Lost Symbol’ Role Took Soul For Ashley Zukerman

DAN BROWN’S THE LOST SYMBOL – Pictured: (l-r) Sumalee Montano as Agent Sato, Ashley Zukerman as Robert Langdon, Rick Gonzalez as Nunez — (Photo by: Rafy/Peacock)

Dan Brown’s character, Robert Langdon, has been featured in three movies based on Brown’s books — The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno — and each time, he’s been played by Tom Hanks. So, now that Brown’s novel The Lost Symbol has been adapted into a television series, Ashley Zukerman knows he’s stepping into some very, very big shoes by taking on the role of Langdon. When we spoke to Zukerman, he told us how he felt when he learned he’d won the role in the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ashley Zukerman)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is currently streaming on Peacock.

