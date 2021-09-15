Tiffany’s Back With ‘Chucky,’ And Jennifer Tilly’s Overjoyed

Ever since her character, Tiffany, started life as a doll (and then came to life in human form), Jennifer Tilly has been part of the Child’s Play franchise, appearing in four of its movies. Now, the story is continuing in a new TV series, Chucky, that premiers next month. Tilly, who’s also played herself (when she’s not possessed by Tiffany) in the movies, has been invited to reprise her role in the series, and she’s excited. Tilly says she’s known about plans for the series for several years, and she was overjoyed when she discovered that the producers had chosen to give her character a sizable presence on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Tilly)