Simu Liu Credits Incredible Cast With ‘Shang-Chi’s’ Success

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued its box-office dominance this past weekend, earning more than the rest of the movies in the top 10 combined. It’s another big win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which already had the biggest-earning movie of the year so far (Black Widow), a title Shang-Chi may very well challenge in the next few weeks. While the Marvel name was certainly a big selling point, the film’s star, Simu Liu, told us he was incredibly impressed by the cast that was assembled for the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simu Liu)