Much Ado About (A Show About) Nothing: Comedy Central Welcomes ‘Seinfeld’

Comedy Central is the new linear home of Seinfeld in a deal with MTV Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Beginning October 1, 2021, the full library of all 180 Seinfeld episodes will leave its long-time home on TBS and start airing on Comedy Central. The festivus-ivities start with the top favorite episodes as voted on by the fans in a countdown stunt on Saturday, October 9 with the series to begin airing on Comedy Central on Monday, October 11.
An Emmy and Golden Globe-winner for Best Comedy Series, Seinfeld stars Jerry Seinfeld as a stand-up comedian whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions.