In The ’60s, Dionne Warwick Got A Rude Racial Awakening On The Road

At the age of 80, the legendary Dionne Warwick is still performing. Considering she first charted at the age of 21, that makes for an incredibly long and storied career. Now that story is being told in a new documentary, named after her first hit single, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over. Once she started to become successful, Warwick — as so many other artists did in that era — found herself constantly on the road, traveling all over the country as part of packaged tours featuring several artists. Being able to leave her home and see America was an exciting thing for Warwick but, as she said while promoting the documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival, she also got her first exposure to how bad racism was in some parts of the country in that era. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dionne Warwick)