How Jessica Chastain & Oscar Issac Made Their ‘Marriage’ Work

Given that their new show is called Scenes from a Marriage, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jessica Chastain and Oscar Issac play a married couple. Chastain and Issac — who, ironically, both got married (to other people) in real life in 2017 — knew what their characters would say and do, of course, because of the script. But to them, what was unwritten was just as important as what had been written. So, speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Chastain talked about some bonding exercises the two of them did as they prepared to shoot the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Chastain)