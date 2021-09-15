A&E’s Critically Acclaimed Series ‘Hoarders’ & ‘Intervention’ Returning October 18

The Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award winning series Hoarders tackles the biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in the country. These special 2-hour episodes focus on a single person and take an in-depth look at how to deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. Over the course of the season, viewers are introduced to individuals from across the United States as the Hoarders’ team of experts race against the clock to avert crises ranging from jail time to financial ruin and loss of property
Featured Experts: Dr. Robin Zasio, Dr. David Tolin, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger, Brandon Bronaugh, Carolina Harvey
The Emmy award-winning series Intervention profiles people whose uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction and has devastated their family and friends. This season kicks off with 3 never-before-seen episodes from various cities and culminates with a new 5 episode run anchored in California which confronts the Fentanyl Crisis. The California episodes begin airing on November 8.
Featured Experts: Michael Gonzales, Donna Chavous, Ken Seeley, Sylvia Parsons