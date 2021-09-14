Sarah Paulson’s ‘Impeachment’ Education Has Been A Real Tripp

Linda Tripp was a pivotal figure in the scandal that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, secretly recording phone calls with Monica Lewinsky and persuading her to preserve key pieces of evidence as the investigation into Clinton’s actions heated up. (When Lewinsky, who felt betrayed by these actions, was asked to make final comments before a grand jury, she said, “I hate Linda Tripp.”) In the miniseries Impeachment: American Crime Story, Tripp — who died of pancreatic cancer last year — is played by Sarah Paulson. As she’s dug deeper into Tripp’s life to play the role, she says she’s learned more and more about the psychology that led Tripp to do the things she did … and viewers will, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Paulson)