Putting ‘Good Will’ Behind Them, Damon & Affleck’s ‘Duel’ Writing Experience Was Much Different

While Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have achieved tremendous success as actors, it’s worth noting that their first — and, in Damon’s case, only — Oscars came from their screenwriting, when they won the Academy Award for Good Will Hunting in 1998. It’s been more than two decades, but the pair has collaborated on another screenplay (co-written with Nicole Holofcener), The Last Duel. They haven’t stopped writing, either working on projects by themselves or with other collaborators, So when they came together to write again after such a long break, at the Venice Film Festival Damon said it was a much different experience than when they wrote Good Will Hunting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)