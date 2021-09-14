Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Side Gig Taught Him About Teamwork

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has come a long, long way from his days as a child actor in films like Angels in the Outfield and on the TV series 3rd Rock from the Sun. These days, in addition to his acting, he’s a writer, producer, and director. Most importantly to him, though, he’s become a creative entrepreneur. Through the media platform he created, HitRecord, he’s been able to foster a lot of creative partnerships with content creators from all over the world. Being part of such a collaborative environment, Gordon-Levitt told us, helped him a lot when it came to working on the new show he’s created, Mr. Corman. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)