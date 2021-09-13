‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiering October 17 On HBO

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the award-winning drama series, whose second season won a total of seven Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, will debut its nine-episode season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.