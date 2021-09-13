Kristen Bell: ‘Queenpins’ Movie Put A New Spin On The Story

By Hollywood Outbreak

Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski in QUEENPINS. Credit: Courtesy STX Films

There’s a fascinating story behind the new movie Queenpins, a real-life tale of women who pull off a multimillion-dollar scam by using coupons. Kristen Bell stars as one of the women who masterminded the plot. And even though she thinks it could have been done as a true crime thriller, she likes the work that screenwriters/directors Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly have done, taking the original story and making it into something a little more ironic and comedic in nature. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Bell)

Queenpins is now playing in theaters.

