Diane Lane On ‘Y’ Apocalyptic Dramas Are Popular These Days

Y: The Last Man, a new series based on the series of graphic novels, takes place in a world after a cataclysmic event that results in the death of all but one of the world’s men. Diane Lane plays an important role in this new world — not only is she the last surviving man’s mother, she’s also the President of the United States. Lately, apocalyptic drama has been a popular genre, both in theaters and on television, and Lane says that, among other things, it’s a natural reaction to a world filled with all kinds of uncertainty. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diane Lane)