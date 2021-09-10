Tiffany Haddish Calls Him Professor Oscar Issac

The Card Counter finds Tiffany Haddish starring opposite Golden Globe award-winner Oscar Issac, best known for his roles in the final Star Wars trilogy, X-Men: Apocalypse, Ex Machina, and Inside Llewyn Davis. Haddish, of course, has established herself primarily as a comedic actor, while most of Issac’s films have been dramas. What happened when the comedienne met the dramatist? Haddish told us it was an intense educational experience, a master class in dramatic acting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)