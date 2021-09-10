‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Premieres November 18 On Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed that season four of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The announcement was made during the STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.
The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel featured cast members Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and showrunner and executive producer, Michelle Paradise, and was moderated by host Wil Wheaton.
Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY season four cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).