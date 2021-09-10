Playing ‘Kate’ Pushed Mary Elizabeth Winstead In New Directions

Kate was a whirlwind journey in more ways than one for its star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It was a physical journey, in that the movie was filmed in Hollywood, Japan, and Thailand, and it was an emotional journey because of the subject matter (she plays an assassin who seeks revenge for her own impending death after finding out she’s been poisoned). Winstead’s gotten positive reviews for her portrayal of the character, and she says a lot of that has to do with the way she had to rise to the role’s many challenges. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mary Elizabeth Winstead)