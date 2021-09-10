Finding The ‘Lucifer’ Character Was An Eye-Opening Experience For Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis has close to 50 roles on his acting résumé, but at this point, it’s clear the one that will follow him around for the rest of his life will be the starring role on the series Lucifer. The series, which started out on broadcast TV before migrating to its current home on Netflix, has won him international recognition and adoration among the show’s legion of fans. Looking back upon his time on the show, which recently wrapped after six seasons, during a Lucifer fan event he said there were a lot of things that surprised him about the role and the show, especially at the beginning. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Ellis)