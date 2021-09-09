Whoopi Goldberg & Patrick Swayze’s Chemistry Was Anything But Invisible On The ‘Ghost’ Set

Whoopi Goldberg was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Steven Spielberg’s 1986 drama The Color Purple, but she didn’t actually win an Oscar until she took the role of a psychic in 1990’s Ghost, in which she was able to communicate with Patrick Swayze’s recently deceased character across the mortal plane. In the screenplay, there may have been a line of mortality separating Goldberg and Swayze, but definitely not on the set. Speaking to us shortly before the original release of Ghost, Swayze talked about the amazing rapport and amusing antics they shared together while making the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whoopi Goldberg)