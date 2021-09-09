Simu Liu: ‘Shang-Chi’ Creative Team Wanted An Authentic Ethnic Experience

It took Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just five days to break the $100 million barrier at the U.S. box office after its release last week. That’s the fastest start to any movie since the COVID-19 pandemic began 18 months ago, even faster than Marvel’s other entry this summer, Black Widow. (The last movie to hit the mark faster was Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.) While that’s a spectacular achievement overall, it’s made even more meaningful by the fact that Shang-Chi is the first Asian-American movie superhero. This distinction definitely has not been lost on the film’s star, Simu Liu, who told us that he and the other Asian-Americans who worked on the film felt a tremendous responsibility to not only create a great movie, but one that gave an authentic look at their heritage. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simu Liu)