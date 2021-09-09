Kate Mulgrew’s Back On Board ‘Star Trek’ With ‘Prodigy’

Twenty years after Star Trek: Voyager flew its last mission, Captain Kathryn Janeway is back in service in the new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Instead of being a ship’s captain, though, she appears as a training hologram — a mentor who comes in very handy for a group of teenagers who just happen to make off with an abandoned Federation starship. (They really shouldn’t leave those laying around, should they?) Kate Mulgrew, who played the character on Voyager, is back to voice the role on Prodigy. While she’s thrilled to once again be active in the Star Trek universe, she also thinks it’s a particularly clever way of introducing her character to an entirely new audience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Mulgrew)