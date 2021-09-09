Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Returning To CBS In Winter 2022

CBS announced today that BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION will return on the Network for a third season in winter 2022, with an all-new group of celebrities living together in the BIG BROTHER house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
The upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Celebrity house guests, air schedule and additional details will be announced at a later date.