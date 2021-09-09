After All The Fame, It’s Still The Same Old Selena Gomez

Considering she’s had a successful career in television, films, and music since 2002, it’s easy to forget that Selena Gomez still hasn’t reached the age of 30. She’s lived an extraordinary life so far, but also one that’s been very much in the public eye, with her romantic and business affairs both being grist for the tabloid rumor mills for years. Gomez, who’s now starring with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new comedy series Only Murders in the Building, told us she recognizes how fame has changed her life, and it’s been strange to lose so much privacy, but says she thinks she’s handling things the best she can. (Click on the media bar below to hear Selena Gomez)