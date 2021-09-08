Marlon Wayans Gave Jennifer Hudson Plenty Of ‘Respect’ (And Much More) During Filming

In his role as Ted White, Aretha Franklin’s abusive husband and manager, in the biopic Respect, Marlon Wayans was forced to have an on-screen relationship with co-star Jennifer Hudson that definitely ran both hot and cold, and almost always filled with some kind of tension. But whenever director Liesl Tommy yelled “cut,” it was a completely different story. Wayans told us that the off-screen relationship they shared may have been the warmest one he’s ever had with a colleague.(Click on the media bar below to hear Marlon Wayans)