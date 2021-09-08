Juno Temple Totally Treasures Time On ‘Ted Lasso’

The Ted Lasso fan base continues to grow, as word of mouth on the comedy continues to spread. It’s no surprise that people are taking such delight in discovering and watching the series; after all, any time we’ve spoken to any of the actors involved, they’ve told us what a joy it is to work on the show. Juno Temple is no exception. The British actress, who plays team marketing manager Keeley Jones, says the experience she’s having on the show ranks among the best she’s ever had. (Click on the media bar below to hear Juno Temple)