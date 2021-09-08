Dwayne Johnson Didn’t Wrestle With His Career Path — He Had Diverse Acting Goals

Don’t try telling this to the most die-hard of WWE fans unless you want to start a fight, but the league’s stars are often better actors than athletes. Between the on-screen feuds, big bravado, and — of course — their stunt work in the ring, it’s no surprise that several of them, including Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, have successfully used their wrestling experience as a springboard to Hollywood careers. While most of them start out in action movies, some of them have bigger ambitions than that. Johnson, having moved on from his “Rock” persona, says it was always his aim to be an actor who could easily shift between genres. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)