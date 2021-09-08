Discovering ‘Doogie’: How ‘Kamealoha’s’ Star Learned About Its ‘Howser’ History

Let’s face it: If you’re going to create a medical show starring a teenage girl as a doctor, you’re more likely to use Doogie Howser, M.D. than House as your inspiration. And you’d definitely go the Doogie route if your production team included two people named Bochco — the wife and son of Doogie Howser co-creator Steven Bochco. And that’s how we wound up with Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a new show created by Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother veteran Kourtney Kang. The show is neither a remake nor a sequel of Doogie Howser — in fact, Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s main character gets the nickname “Doogie” because the original show’s existence is acknowledged in the new show’s universe. When she was cast, Lee didn’t know much about Doogie Howser, but once she learned more about it, she became a big fan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peyton Elizabeth Lee)