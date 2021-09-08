ABC Unveils ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 Celebrity Cast

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” 2021 celebrity cast was announced today on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” live from Disney’s California Adventure. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season with a lineup of celebrities including a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar and a Spice Girl, to name a few. The cast joins Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, both of whom were previously announced at ABC’s 2021 TCA Virtual Press Conferences last month. The new celebrity cast will debut their twists, tricks and kicks during the premiere, live on MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom are as follows (in alphabetical order):
Celebrities:
· Country singer Jimmie Allen
· Spice Girl Melanie C
· Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)
· Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)
· Melora Hardin (“The Office”)
· Social media star Olivia Jade
· Matt James (“The Bachelor”)
· Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)
· Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)
· Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee
· WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
· Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)
· Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby
· NBA star Iman Shumpert
· Popstar JoJo Siwa
Professional dancers:
· Brandon Armstrong
· Lindsay Arnold
· Alan Bersten
· Sharna Burgess
· Cheryl Burke
· Witney Carson
· Artem Chigvintsev
· Val Chmerkovskiy
· Sasha Farber
· Jenna Johnson
· Daniella Karagach
· Pasha Pashkov
· Gleb Savchenko
· Emma Slater
· Britt Stewart
Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
During its fall 2020 run, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among Adults 18-49. The series finished among last season’s Top 5 most-watched unscripted series with Total Viewers.