Warner Bros Teases ‘Matrix’ Fans With ‘Resurrections’ Trailer

Plug into “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that blew minds, and redefined a genre. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles they made famous. #TheMatrix
The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (“The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (“Dead to Me”), Eréndira Ibarra (“Sense8”), Toby Onwumere (“Empire”), Max Riemelt (“Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Gotham”).