Warner Bros Teases ‘Matrix’ Fans With ‘Resurrections’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Plug into “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that blew minds, and redefined a genre. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles they made famous. #TheMatrix

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the “Aquaman” franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s “Iron Fist”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Gone Girl”), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico,”), Christina Ricci (“The Lizzie Borden Chronicles”), Telma Hopkins (“Dead to Me”), Eréndira Ibarra (“Sense8”), Toby Onwumere (“Empire”), Max Riemelt (“Sense8”), Brian J. Smith (“Sense8”), and Jada Pinkett Smith (“Gotham”).

Visit WhatIsTheMatrix.com

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters and on HBO Max, only on the Ad-Free plan streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak