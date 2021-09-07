On ‘AGT,’ Simon Cowell’s Got Talent … And Friendship

By Hollywood Outbreak

Simon Cowell — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Simon Cowell is currently in his sixth season as a judge on America’s Got Talent, though he’s been behind the scene (as its creator/executive producer) since the show’s inception. He’s been working alongside fellow judge Howie Mandel through all six of his seasons as a judge, Heidi Klum for five, host Terry Crews for three, and Sofia Vergara for two. During the time he’s had with them on the set, Cowell says, they’ve not only created an outstanding professional working relationship, but wonderful personal relationships as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)

America’s Got Talent airs Monday & Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

