It’s A Whole New ‘Dune’ For Timothee Chalamet

The new version of Dune that will premiere next month is the start of a two-part adaptation of the award-winning 1965 novel. It’s the second time the novel’s been adapted as a movie: the David Lynch-directed Dune hit theaters in 1984 and is considered by some to be a cult classic. The new Dune, helmed by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve, stars fellow Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet in the role played by Kyle MacLachlan in the first adaptation. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Chalamet said he was impressed by MacLachlan’s work, but he set out to make the role his own in the new film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothee Chalamet)