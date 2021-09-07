‘Impeachment’s’ Beanie Feldstein & Monica Lewinsky Got Close

The third season of American Crime Story tackles the mid-1990s scandal that eventually led to the impeachment (though not conviction) of then-President Bill Clinton. Beanie Feldstein stars as one of the story’s central figures, Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who had an affair with the president and then became embroiled in the controversy that ensued. While all of the publicity turned Lewinsky’s life upside-down at the time, she’s become more open and willing to talk about her experience in recent years. When Feldstein got the role, she told us she was able to turn to Lewinsky for advice on a regular basis. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beanie Feldstein)