The Ultimate Surfer, Kelly Slater, On ‘The Ultimate Surfer’

Kelly Slater is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest surfers, with an unprecedented 11 world championships to his name. He’s also playing a large role in ABC’s reality competition The Ultimate Surfer — although he isn’t competing, he helped design the Surf Ranch venue where the competition’s taking place, and he’s on the show as a special correspondent. Since he’s been such a large part of the surfing community, he told us he’s close to the show’s contestants, and he’s enjoyed watching them as they’ve progressed and grown over the course of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Slater)